      Weather Alert

Journey cancels 2020 tour with The Pretenders

Don Morgan
May 5, 2020 @ 6:09am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Since Lovin’ Touchin’ and Squeezin’ is tough to do while social distancing, Journey has canceled their upcoming tour.

The band has pulled the plug on their Spring and Summer tour with the Pretenders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Journey released a statement that while there is no greater thrill for them than playing for their fans, “safety must come first.”

Journey becomes the latest big name band to cancel a 2020 tour.

Bon Jovi and the Dave Matthews Band recently announced they were not hitting the road this year.

If you have tickets to Journey’s September 2nd show at the AT&T Center, you can follow this link for a refund.

TAGS
Coronavirus Journey cancels tour
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost