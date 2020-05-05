Journey cancels 2020 tour with The Pretenders
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Since Lovin’ Touchin’ and Squeezin’ is tough to do while social distancing, Journey has canceled their upcoming tour.
The band has pulled the plug on their Spring and Summer tour with the Pretenders due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Journey released a statement that while there is no greater thrill for them than playing for their fans, “safety must come first.”
Journey becomes the latest big name band to cancel a 2020 tour.
Bon Jovi and the Dave Matthews Band recently announced they were not hitting the road this year.
If you have tickets to Journey’s September 2nd show at the AT&T Center, you can follow this link for a refund.