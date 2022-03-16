      Weather Alert

Joy Reid, Ukraine, And Why We Care

Jack Riccardi
Mar 16, 2022 @ 3:38pm

We are trying to make sense of our world, and what’s “right” and “wrong”, but we want to do it in a values-free way.

It’s frustrating and it doesn’t hold together.

Our society, its prosperity, security and freedom was our inheritance from our Judeo-Christian founding and ancestors.

Like it or not, our laws and (even now) most of our norms come from that tradition and civilization, too.

So, when MSNBC’s Joy Reid complained that we care about Ukraine because they’re “white Christians”, the only part she got wrong was that that’s exactly how we should feel.

This Ukraine-Russia moment is a clarifying one, or at least, it can be. If there’s no fixed sense of “Western civilization”, how do we deem anything that happens as “wrong” or any potential response to it as “right”?

We can defend Judeo Christian Western civilization now, or not. Believe me, if we don’t, we’ll get another, closer, more dire opportunity to do so.

Soon enough.

