Juan Jinojosa named principal at Harlandale Middle School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local middle school is welcoming their new principal.
Dr. Juan Hinojosa, who has been the assistant principal at Harlandale High School has been named as Harlandale Middle School’s principal.
Hinojosa says:
“I am extremely proud and excited to have been named the principal of Harlandale Middle School. I look forward to building on the past successes by working closely with the faculty, staff, parents, and most importantly, our students. I want to ensure that we continue moving forward as a campus and that our students benefit from the positive climate and culture of our school.”
The 20 year educator will begin working with his new staff this summer and the upcoming school year is scheduled to begin August 5.