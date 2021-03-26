      Weather Alert

Judge: Austin can require masks despite Texas lifting rules

Associated Press
Mar 26, 2021 @ 6:45pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge is allowing the City of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses. The decision Friday comes weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures. Face coverings have only ever been loosely enforced in Texas, which earlier this month became the biggest state to drop COVID-19 restrictions. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city to stop the local mask mandate, and an appeal is likely. On Monday, Texas will begin making all adults eligible for the vaccine.

 

