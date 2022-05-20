      Weather Alert

Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S., remove their shoelaces and others personal items while under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022. As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

By KEVIN McGILL and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A federal judge in Louisiana is refusing to end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border. The judge on Friday blocked a plan by President Joe Biden’s administration to lift the restrictions next Monday. Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under federal Title 42 authority. The provision denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Arizona and Louisiana led 24 states in challenging the plan to end the restrictions.

 

