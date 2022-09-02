Judge denies home confinement requests for suspect in deadly human smuggling case

Photo: Anderson County Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bond has been denied for one of the men accused in the deaths of 53 migrants who were packed inside a tractor-trailer.

U.S Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad rejected a request by Christian “Gordo” Martinez for home confinement. Attorney’s for Martinez say the request was due to “health issues”

Martinez, who weighs around 670 pounds, broke his ankle during a recent fall in lockup.

In denying the request, the Judge said should there become additional information regarding Martinez’s health status or ability to travel to court, there would be reconsideration.

Prosecutors say Martinez acted as a middleman in human smuggling cases.

He and 46 year old Homero Zamorano Jr. are being charged with with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens resulting in death.

One count of transportation of illegal aliens resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

One count of transportation of illegal aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.

Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charges in July.

Authorities found 53 bodies of migrants stuffed inside an 18-wheeler in San Antonio in June. Temperatures at the time had been over 100 degrees.