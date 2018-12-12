Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer has been sentenced to three years in prison.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said Wednesday that Michael Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump’s presidential campaign.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen’s lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

Cohen said his “blind loyalty” to Trump made him feel a duty to “cover up” the president’s “dirty deeds.”

Cohen’s crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.

Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar.

11:55 a.m.

Cohen said at his sentencing Wednesday that he takes “full responsibility” for the crimes he admitted committing. But he went on to say his allegiance to Trump led him “to take a path of darkness instead of light.”

11:50 a.m.

A prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office says President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen “has provided consistent and credible information about core Russia-related issues under investigation.”

Jeannie Rhee didn’t elaborate on that information as she spoke Wednesday at Cohen’s sentencing. But she did say that Cohen “has sought to tell us the truth, and that is of the utmost value to us.”

His attorney, Guy Petrillo, says Cohen “came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country” when he cooperated with prosecutors.

11:25 a.m.

A defense lawyer says Michael Cohen “came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country” when he cooperated with prosecutors investigating whether Russians attempted to influence President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Cohen’s lawyer, Guy Petrillo, told a judge Wednesday that Cohen “stood up to power and influence.”

10:35 a.m.

The outspoken lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels has turned up at the federal courthouse in Manhattan where Michael Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced for crimes including a hush-money payment to the performer.

Michael Avenatti represented Daniels in a legal dispute with Cohen in which she sought to be released from the non-disclosure agreement.

Avenatti has bashed Cohen for months on cable television, saying President Donald Trump’s former lawyer deserves to go to prison.

Cohen’s sentencing will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m.

10:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer has arrived at the courthouse in Manhattan where he is scheduled to be sentenced for evading taxes, lying to Congress, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Michael Cohen was accompanied Wednesday by his wife and two college-aged children. He didn’t stop to speak with a crowd of reporters.

1:05 a.m.

A lawyer who made his career protecting President Donald Trump is set to learn whether cooperating with federal investigators will lessen his punishment for dodging taxes, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws.

Michael Cohen’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at a courthouse in Manhattan.

