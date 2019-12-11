      Weather Alert

Judge halts some military spending on border wall

Associated Press
Dec 11, 2019 @ 6:16am
A section of border fence in Hidalgo, which runs between a national wildlife refuge and a local nature center. Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – A federal judge in El Paso blocked the Trump administration from spending some Defense Department money to build a border wall with Mexico.

This is the latest twist in a long-running legal battle over one of the president’s signature domestic issues and campaign priorities.

The ruling applies to $3.6 billion that was diverted in September from 127 military construction projects to build 175 miles of border wall.

The Justice Department says it will appeal.

TAGS
border wall funding Defense Department texas
