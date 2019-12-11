Judge halts some military spending on border wall
A section of border fence in Hidalgo, which runs between a national wildlife refuge and a local nature center.
Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune
EL PASO, Texas (AP) – A federal judge in El Paso blocked the Trump administration from spending some Defense Department money to build a border wall with Mexico.
This is the latest twist in a long-running legal battle over one of the president’s signature domestic issues and campaign priorities.
The ruling applies to $3.6 billion that was diverted in September from 127 military construction projects to build 175 miles of border wall.
The Justice Department says it will appeal.