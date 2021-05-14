Judge Judy reveals how she successfully negotiated her $47 million salary
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of the highest paid television stars after negotiating an astounding $47 million salary. In a new interview, the Emmy winner revealed how she secured that high number.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about her reality series Judge Judy wrapping with its 25th season, the 78-year-old luminary spoke about the mindset she adopted going into her big discussion.
“The People’s Court, they’ve had several judges. The Tonight Show has had several hosts. But I Love Lucy only had one Lucille Ball,” the reality star explained. “So, almost 20 years ago, I told the company that I worked for this: ‘I want to be more of a partner. Don’t treat me as a paid employee. I could make this show without you.’”
Sheindlin recalls also telling the executives, “You can’t make it without me. I can take Judy Sheindlin anywhere else. And good luck with you if you can find somebody else. Otherwise, let’s share the gift that this program has brought to both of us.”
“I don’t think that there’s anything unreasonable about that,” she shrugged.
As for her upcoming reality series Judy Justice, which is set to premiere on Amazon-owned IMDb TV, Sheindlin hinted that she will be well compensated by her new employer.
“The folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue,” she quipped.
That said, it’s no wonder why 78-year-old firecracker isn’t ready to retire.
“I’m not tired. I don’t play golf or tennis. I have no desire to learn how to play mahjong, chess or checkers. I know what I like to do,” said Sheindlin. “Why, at my stage in life, would I try to find something else when I already know what I like?”
