‘Judge Judy’ TV show coming to an end

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 2, 2020 @ 7:56am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The upcoming 25th season of “Judge Judy” will be the last.

Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres to be aired Monday.  She said the silver anniversary 2020-2021 season will be “our best yet.”

“CBS, I think, sort of felt they wanted to optimally use the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns, so what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years worth of reruns,” Sheindlin told DeGeneres. “But I’m not tired.”

Sheindlin says if you’re not tired, you’ve got to keep going and that’s what she plans to do.

Sheindlin plans to launch another show titled “Judy Justice.” No word on where that program will air,but it won’t be on CBS.

The new show is “going elsewhere” while reruns of her old shows will be in syndication.

