Judge orders FDA to create graphic cigarette warnings
By Associated Press
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 6:37 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: In this photo illustration, packs of menthol cigarettes sits on a table, November 15, 2018 in New York City. The U.S.Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. Menthol cigarettes make up 35 percent of U.S. cigarette sales. (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has ordered the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to create graphic health warnings for cigarette packs and related advertising by next year.

The Boston Globe reports that the judge ordered Tuesday that the agency must complete a study of the graphic warnings by April 15, submit a rule mandating the warnings for publication by Aug. 15, and have the warnings ready by March 15, 2020.

The order follows a lawsuit seeking to force the FDA to require cigarette packages to have images showing what tobacco can do to the body.

Groups behind the lawsuit say graphic warnings are most effective at preventing people from smoking and encouraging smokers to quit.

The FDA has not responded to a request for comment.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison House broadly condemns hate after anti-Semitism dispute Judge dismisses porn star’s hush money suit against Trump House broadens anti-hate bill yet again, nears vote Cohen sues Trump Organization, wants it to pay legal bills Attorney general announces elder fraud crackdown
Comments