Judge rejects bid by Tesla shareholders to silence Elon Musk

DETROIT (AP) – A federal judge in California has rejected a request from shareholders in a lawsuit to force Elon Musk to stop talking about his 2018 tweets – messages in which he said he had the funding to make Tesla a private company.
The ruling yesterday came hours after Tesla CEO’s lawyer filed a document in the case saying that a gag order would trample on Musk’s free speech rights.
Those who represent the shareholders have argued that Musk is trying to influence potential jurors before the case goes to trial in January.
The lawsuit claims the CEO’s August 2018 tweets were written to manipulate Tesla’s stock price, costing shareholders money.