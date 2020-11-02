      Weather Alert

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Associated Press
Nov 2, 2020 @ 2:59pm
The streaks of lights from speeding automobiles on Memorial Drive in the early morning hours in Houston. The parkway hugs the north bank of Buffalo Bayou Park. The Rosemont Pedestrian Bridge spans the parkway and gives pedestrians, bicyclists and joggers safe access across the parkway.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen’s ruling Monday concerned ballots cast at drive-thru polling centers that were established during the pandemic. The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County. The county is the nation’s third largest and a crucial battleground in Texas, where President Donald Trump and Republicans are bracing for the closest election in decades on Tuesday.

 

TAGS
2020 Election houston
Popular Posts
Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke block walks in San Antonio
Three Mexican citizens arrested in San Antonio meth, heroin distribution ring
Texas AG probes allegations of voter fraud in Bexar County in Project Veritas video
Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10-29-20 by David Cross
FBI arrests self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois member in San Antonio