Judge says Trump can appeal decision keeping Willis on Georgia 2020 election case

Washington — The Fulton County superior court judge overseeing the 2020 election case involving former President Donald Trump will allow the former president and a group of his co-defendants to appeal his decision allowing District Attorney Fani Willis to

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s decision granting the request from Trump and his allies gives them the green light to seek the Georgia Court of Appeals’ review of his ruling, which he issued Friday. McAfee said in a brief “Certificate of Immediate Review” that he intends to “continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions,” regardless of whether the appellate court agrees to take up the case.

McAfee last week rejected a bid by Trump and his co-defendants to disqualify Willis and her office from prosecuting the case because of a romantic relationship she had with Wade, whom she hired as special prosecutor in November 2021. The judge said Willis and her office could stay on the case if Wade stepped aside, which he did hours after McAfee issued his ruling.

McAfee said in his order Wednesday that the “state has informed the court that it has complied with the order’s demands.”

The bombshell revelation that Willis and Wade were romantically involved was raised by Michael Roman, a longtime GOP operative charged alongside Trump, in January.