KTSA KTSA Logo

Judge sets trial date in Trump documents case for May 2024

By CBS News
July 21, 2023 9:35AM CDT
Share
Judge sets trial date in Trump documents case for May 2024
PICKENS, SOUTH CAROLINA – JULY 1: Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign event on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. The former president faces a growing list of Republican primary challengers. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Washington — The federal judge in Florida overseeing the Justice Department’s case against former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents has set a date for his trial to begin in May 2024.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in a seven-page order Friday that the trial will begin on May 20, 2024, at the courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she sits. The Justice Department had requested the trial start by mid-December, but Trump’s legal team pushed back, arguing instead for the proceedings to begin after the 2024 presidential election.

“The Court will be faced with extensive pre-trial motion practice on a diverse number of legal and factual issues, all in connection with a 38-count indictment,” Cannon wrote.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign
2

Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified
3

Police searching for brutal 'executioner' caught on video
4

CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation
5

San Antonio Police: Man arrested after camera found in ladies room at Northeast Side business