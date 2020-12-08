      Weather Alert

Judge Wolff orders Bexar County bars that do not serve food to shut down

Don Morgan
Dec 8, 2020 @ 4:49am
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff/Screen Grab-COSA Video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County bars that do not serve food are going to have to shut down again.

That’s the decision Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has come to after the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb.

During Monday’s Coronavirus update, the judge said he had written a letter to Metro Health in mid-November to ask when the county should opt out of Gover Abbott’s plan to reopen bars at limited capacity.

“They wrote me back on the 17th of November saying if we had two weeks in a row at 10 percent, you should. Well, the last two weeks have been 12 point 55.”

Because of that, bars that don’t serve food will have to close down on Thursday, December 10.

Wolff says bars can stay open if they apply for a food permit or enter into a contract with a vendor that serves food.

He instructs bars that want to stay open to get in touch with TABC to start the process of being able to serve food.

An emergency order on the closures will be released in the next day or two.

