Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid virus

Associated Press
Mar 31, 2020 @ 4:04am

By DAVID PITT and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal judges in Texas, Alabama and Ohio have temporarily blocked efforts to ban abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rulings Monday were handed down as providers in Iowa and Oklahoma filed lawsuits to stop states from trying to close their doors during the outbreak.

Their aim is to stop state officials from prohibiting abortions as part of temporary policy changes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Texas said the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly” on a women’s right to abortion. A separate judge in Ohio says such orders are unconstitutional if they prohibit abortions.

