Judson ISD Board of Trustees declares black students and community matter
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The Judson ISD Board of Trustees passed a resolution Monday that declares “that the lives of Black students and those of our greater Black community matter.”
“Black lives do matter!” Judson ISD superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball wrote in a letter to district staff. “I cannot ignore problems as an educator. These issues must be addressed in order to improve. We must help our students, our community, and yes, ourselves to see that these actions are senseless and can be prevented.”
She wrote that the district needs to take steps to ensure those actions are not repeated.
“Judson ISD will work together in an honest, loving, and respectful manner to build an environment that welcomes all students so we can serve as the model of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Ball continued in her letter. “My mother instilled in me that education is the great equalizer. We are all equal as humans, but we all have different potential and are not always given the same opportunities, but an excellent education has the power to change lives and create a more equitable society. I ask you to join me in making sure that, as educators, we fulfill our obligation to ensure that ALL students feel welcome and experience an outstanding education.”
The resolution states the board is committed to “continuing to address systemic racism towards Black students and will continue to prioritize and target their academic achievements.” The board says it is important because the school district has the highest percentage of black students in the San Antonio area — which it says accounts for 21 percent of the student population.
Specifically, it states it will achieve this by seeking “diverse and highly qualified staff, providing multicultural and sensitivity training, designing programs and events that will foster cultural diversity, and implementing an African-American Studies course.”