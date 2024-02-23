Judson ISD: Employee terminated following arrest for possession of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Judson ISD employee has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

KSAT-12 reports 28 year-old Andrew Kuehne was taken into custody at his home in Seguin Thursday morning.

According to the Guadalupe County Jail records page, Kuehne’s charges include possession of child pornography of a child younger than 10 years-old.

Judson ISD announced Kuehne has been terminated from the district and that the Attorney General’s office has been informed of his arrest.

Kuehne was listed as one of the district’s “Desk Top Services” staff.

No word on whether or not any of the materials Kuehne was allegedly in possession of were of students in the district.