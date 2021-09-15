Judson ISD, Northeast Lakeview College lockdown lifted

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lockdown has been lifted on some area schools and a college campus after Universal City Police determined there was no danger after the department received a threatening phone call this morning.
Police said a person that sounded like an adult man called the department’s non-emergency line around 9:20 a.m. to shoot up Kitty Hawk Middle School from an untraceable phone line. As a precaution, UCPD locked down some Judson ISD campuses and Northeast Lakeview College as a precaution.
UCPD said on social media the lockdown was lifted around 10:50 a.m.
Around 11:05 a.m., Northeast Lakeview College said the campus “has received the all clear and campus activity has resumed as scheduled.”