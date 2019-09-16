Julian Castro loses endorsement of South Texas congressman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Julian Castro has lost the endorsement of a South Texas congressman following the debate last week in which he sparred with Joe Biden.
U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from McAllen, told CNN he’s flipping his support to Biden, saying it’s time to narrow down the field and unite.
“This is no time for fractures,” said Gonzalez.
When asked if Castro’s clash with Biden during the debate was the reason for the switch, Gonzalez said the “delivery could have been different.” During the third debate in Houston hosted by ABC News, Castro accused Biden of forgetting what he said about Medicare for All. “Did you forget what you said two minutes ago?” Castro asked Biden.
Gonzalez says former San Antonio Mayor and ex-HUD Secretary Castro is a qualified candidate, but there are too many candidates.
“If you’re polling in the low single digits and you’re not raising resources, I mean it’s a recipe for disaster,” said Gonzalez.
He called Biden a “steady ship” and a statesman who has the experience and qualifications to defeat President Trump in 2020.
Gonzalez represents the 15th District of Texas, which includes parts of Wilson and Hidalgo Counties, as well as Guadalupe, Duval, Brooks, Karnes, Jim Hogg and Live Oak counties.