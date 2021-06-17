July 4 fireworks display permit deadline quickly approaching

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Insurance said Texans who plan on hosting a fireworks display to celebrate July 4 need to get their applications in soon.
The paper application deadline is June 25 for permits to be issued before the holiday. The application and payments must both be submitted before next Friday and sent to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Digital firework display applications must be submitted emailed by 5 p.m. on July 1 by [email protected] Officials said payment must be already in escrow for applications emailed after June 25.