      Weather Alert

July 4 fireworks display permit deadline quickly approaching

Katy Barber
Jun 17, 2021 @ 4:15pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Insurance said Texans who plan on hosting a fireworks display to celebrate July 4 need to get their applications in soon.

The paper application deadline is June 25 for permits to be issued before the holiday. The application and payments must both be submitted before next Friday and sent to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Digital firework display applications must be submitted emailed by 5 p.m. on July 1 by [email protected] Officials said payment must be already in escrow for applications emailed after June 25.

TAGS
Fireworks July 4 San Antonio
Popular Posts
Wolff lashes out at Salazar over Black Rifle Coffee Company's "ugly" and "sexist" online comments
McDonald's latest company to be hit by a data breach
Greg Abbott: "Texas will build it's own border wall"
SAPD releases body cam footage in Pinn Road traffic stop turned deadly
Two San Antonio wanted in Seguin for series of armed robberies across South Texas
Connect With Us Listen To Us On