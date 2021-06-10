July 4 fireworks show will honor New Bruanfels 175th birthday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is back at Landa Park in New Braunfels.
Event officials said it will be the biggest fireworks display seen in the city due to a donation by Joy and Rocky Hill to honor the 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels
The fireworks show will kick off at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 and will be visible from various vantage points around throughout Landa Park including the Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs, the Fredericksburg Baseball Fields and Fischer Park. Seating on the golf course starts at 6 p.m.
“We are so excited for the return of the Fireworks Spectacular to Landa Park,” Director of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Stacey Dicke said. “And this year’s event will really be something special to behold! Thanks to the Hill’s generous contribution, this year’s show will feature essentially twice the pyrotechnic firepower from previous fireworks displays. And we may have a few other surprises in store for those in attendance on the 4th of July!”