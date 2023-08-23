Jury chooses 8-year prison sentence for man guilty in fatal shooting
August 23, 2023 2:28AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found guilty of manslaughter earlier this month is headed to prison for eight years in connection to a fatal shooting.
Jiovanni Benjamin was sentenced on Tuesday after a jury contemplated sentencing options ranging from a minimum of two years to a maximum of 20 years, according to KSAT-12.
Police say Benjamin shot and killed Frederick Buhler, 50, in September 2020. His attorneys argued at trial that Benjamin acted in self-defense after they say he was attacked by members of a gang. The defense said Benjamin thought Buhler, who lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened, had walked into the area when he heard fighting before he was shot.
More about: