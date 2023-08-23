KTSA KTSA Logo

Jury chooses 8-year prison sentence for man guilty in fatal shooting

By Christian Blood
August 23, 2023 2:28AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found guilty of manslaughter earlier this month is headed to prison for eight years in connection to a fatal shooting.

Jiovanni Benjamin was sentenced on Tuesday after a jury contemplated sentencing options ranging from a minimum of two years to a maximum of 20 years, according to KSAT-12.

Police say Benjamin shot and killed Frederick Buhler, 50, in September 2020. His attorneys argued at trial that Benjamin acted in self-defense after they say he was attacked by members of a gang. The defense said Benjamin thought Buhler, who lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened, had walked into the area when he heard fighting before he was shot.

