WATCH LIVE: Ex-cop guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd case

Associated Press
Apr 20, 2021 @ 2:47pm

By AMY FORLITI, STEPHEN GROVES and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest. Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

 

 

