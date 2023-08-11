Jury returns sentence of 75-years in shotgun death of wife

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County jury finds a man guilty of murdering his wife, then takes less than two hours to sentence him to 75-years.

James Stewart, 51, will likely spend the rest of his life in a prison for the shotgun killing of his wife, Tiffany Washington, 24.

On April 25, 2020, defendant Stewart shot Ms. Washington, who was the mother of his then two-month old son, during an argument that turned violent. The baby was unharmed, but the victim was shot in the stomach. Responding Bexar County deputies attempted to revive her, but she later died at a local hospital.

Stewart claimed the gun went off accidentally during an argument with Washington during a struggle over a cell phone.

Prosecutors disproved the story through witness accounts and an investigation that contradicted what Stewart said.

“Tiffany Washington’s death is a tragedy for everyone who knew her, but especially her young son-his mother will never see him graduate from high school or see him get married,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales.