Jury sentences man to death for killing family of three, burning bodies in 2018

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is now facing the death penalty in the shooting death of a family of three in Wharton County.

Robert Allen Satterfield was convicted of killing 4-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson, Jr. and his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson, Sr. and Maya Rivera on June 10, 2018. Prosecutors say the family of three had been invited to a rural property by Satterfield before they were killed.

Days after the murders, concerned family members reported the couple and their child missing. Using Blue Star, a GPS tracking system on Maya’s vehicle, the car was located in nearby Fort Bend County on June 14, 2018. Satterfield was driving the vehicle when it was found, and he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after cocaine was found in searching the car. He was also questioned regarding the missing family.

Satterfield was accused of burning the bodies of the family, which made it harder for investigators to identify their remains. But a forensic anthropologist was able to say that bones later found represented a minimum of three people, and one of those people was a young adult female and one was a child between the ages of 3 and 6.

After giving several interviews denying involvement in the murders, he ultimately confessed and led Texas Rangers and members of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office to the location where he burned the bodies. He also directed them to various locations where he had discarded evidence connected to the murders.

After roughly three months of trial, in which the Defendant fired his defense counsel and represented himself, Satterfield was convicted of capital murder by a jury that deliberated for approximately five hours. The jury then sentenced Satterfield to death after hearing testimony about his lengthy criminal history and lack of remorse.

Hudson, Jr. would have turned 5 years old the day after he was killed.