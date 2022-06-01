      Weather Alert

Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim

Associated Press
Jun 1, 2022 @ 3:01pm
Actor Johnny Depp waves to supporters as he departs the Fairfax County Courthouse Friday, May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife.(AP Photo/Craig Hudson)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

It vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. Jury members decided Heard should receive $2 million.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

