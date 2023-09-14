Just Cover Biden Like You Covered Trump

It’s a simple request to the legions of “journalists” assigned to the Biden beat: just do what it says in your job description.

I know, I know, they won’t, and I know why. But consider the absurd position their political fealty has them taking right now.

In every interview and presser where they encounter Republicans, they angrily demand “where’s the evidence” of Biden Incorporated’s impeachable conduct. Tell us, they are asking, what we are unwilling to look for ourselves. They are like firefighters who think someone else should put out the fire.

When you see smoke, you seek the fire.

When you see evidence that Joe Biden has lied about his son’s “business dealings” (sounds so respectable!), when you see phone calls, emails and photos, travel logs and visitor logs, proving how intimately involved the then-VP was, despite blanket denials…

When you see banking documents (including suspicious transaction alerts), and two dozen shell companies, and foreign entities paying into the accounts of juvenile Biden grandchildren and nieces/nephews…

When you see the diabolical Communist Chinese government treating a sitting American president’s family as business partners…

When you see that family owning three multi-million dollar residences, despite Scranton Joe reporting a congressional and vice-presidential salary all his adult life…

When you see Hunter Biden included in emails, briefings and meetings with Secretary of State John Kerry, looped in on Ukraine policymaking, and accused by career officers in the diplomatic service of undermining anti-corruption efforts…

When you see Hunter boast of paying most of his father’s bills, and holding onto half of his “earnings” for his dad, while sharing credit cards, lines of credit and even office space with the then-former VP…

When you consider that everything we are hearing describes a foreign agent or lobbyist, yet Hunter Biden never registered as one…

You don’t demand that other people take you by the hand and lead you to your news story, you dopes.

You get the story, grab the headlines, win the awards and brag about saving democracy.

We already know you can do that last one.