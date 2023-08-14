Earl Abel’s closing on Broadway in seven days

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — In seven days the Broadway location of Earl Abel’s restaurant will close for good.

Citing lingering effects of the COVID-19 shutdown, the 90-year-old eatery will turn off the fryers and shutter August 21st.

This does not necessarily mean the end for Earl Abel’s and their famous fried chicken.

The current operator of the Earl Abel’s on Broadway and Pearl Street says they’re scouting a new location on the Broadway Corridor in Alamo Heights.

There is no timeline when this location will return at its new spot, but customers can still go to the Earl Abel’s locations at the Alamodome and the Boeing Center at Tech Port.