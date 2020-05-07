Justice Department drops case against Michael Flynn

Washington — The Justice Department has moved to dismiss its criminal case against

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Washington on Thursday, federal prosecutors asked a judge to toss out with prejudice the single count of making false statements to the FBI, saying that “continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice.”

The Justice Department said the government “concluded that the interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI‘s counterintelligence investigation” and that “it is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis.”

Just before the filing was made public, federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from Flynn’s case.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador to the U.S. in the wake of the 2016 presidential election. The case against Flynn stemmed from then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election.

But in January, Flynn asked the court to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea, citing the government’s “bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement.” Flynn also accused federal prosecutors of refusing to comply with legal and ethical obligations.

The former national security adviser was set to be sentenced in February, but the hearing was canceled.

Mr. Trump has frequently come to Flynn’s defense, saying he was treated unfairly by federal prosecutors. In March, the president said he was “strongly considering” a pardon for Flynn.

The Justice Department’s request comes after recently unsealed notes from the FBI shed light on internal deliberations about the FBI’s investigation into Flynn. The filings included a single page of handwritten notes from January 24, 2017, the day Flynn was interviewed by the FBI at the White House, questioning whether the goal was “Truth/Admission” or “to get him to lie.” The author of the note is not identified.

The documents also include three pages of emails that detail discussions between former FBI Agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

The FBI’s handling of Flynn’s case has come under scrutiny. Earlier this year, Attorney General William Barr asked the top federal prosecutor in Missouri, Jeffrey Jensen, to review Flynn’s case.