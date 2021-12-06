      Weather Alert

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps

Katy Barber
Dec 6, 2021 @ 1:01pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice has sued Texas over new redistricting maps, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations.

The maps passed by Texas’ Republican-dominated Legislature favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities that have driven growth in the nation’s largest red state.

The map pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

 

