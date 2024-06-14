Justice Department won’t prosecute Garland for contempt, says refusal to provide audio wasn’t crime
June 14, 2024 1:38PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says Attorney General Merrick Garland will not be prosecuted for contempt of Congress after refusing to turn over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case because his actions “did not constitute a crime.”
A Justice Department official said that in a letter to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday after the House voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio.
