KTSA KTSA Logo

Justice Department won’t prosecute Garland for contempt, says refusal to provide audio wasn’t crime

By Associated Press
June 14, 2024 1:38PM CDT
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says Attorney General Merrick Garland will not be prosecuted for contempt of Congress after refusing to turn over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview in his classified documents case because his actions “did not constitute a crime.”

A Justice Department official said that in a letter to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday after the House voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio.

More about:
contempt of Congress
Justice Department
Merrick Garland

Popular Posts

1

Report: Candidate for Texas House arrested on DWI and weapons charges following early morning crash on I-10
2

Charlotte Nirenberg, mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, dies at 70
3

Former Rosario's Restaurant building on San Pedro purchased by TJ Beauty
4

Texas DPS: Two Texas residents arrested after 19 illegal immigrants found in truck in Webb County
5

Man stabbed during fight with girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, police say victim in critical condition