Justice Dept.: Sedition charge may apply to protest violence
FILE - In this early Friday, May 29, 2020 file photo, a protester carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning building in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis and across the country. The U.S. has been dramatically disrupted in a matter of months, brought low by a global pandemic, Depression-era economic dislocation, and then, nationwide unrest over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has sent a memo to U.S. attorneys emphasizing that federal prosecutors should aggressively go after demonstrators who cause violence — and even sedition charges could potentially apply. The memo says the sedition statute doesn’t require proof of a plot to overthrow the government. Instead, it could be used when a defendant tries to oppose the government’s authority by force. The memo was sent Thursday and was obtained by The Associated Press. Attorney General William Barr has been pushing U.S. attorneys to bring federal charges in protest-related violence whenever they can. Federal convictions often result in longer prison sentences, and sedition alone can lead to up to 20 years behind bars.