Juvenile detention or probation for a 26-year-old biologically male rapist?

Lars Larson
Jan 20, 2022 @ 3:59pm

Legal authorities announced that a transgender woman in Los Angeles pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriately touching a young girl. Hannah Tubbs, 26, admitted to inappropriate sexual contact from 2015 to 2016 with a 10-year-old girl and will face sentencing. Her potential sentence is between a short time in juvenile hall or probation. Should a 26-year old accused of sexually assaulting a child face tougher punishment? For more information, Lars speaks with Zack Smith, a Legal Fellow with the Heritage Foundation.

 

