      Weather Alert

K9 Officer in New Braunfels sniffs out $400,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

Don Morgan
May 20, 2022 @ 10:46am
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A dog is a man’s best friend. Unless you’re a man running 60 pounds of pot through New Braunfels, Texas.

The NBPD says a K9 officer, named Turbo, helped them find the dope during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

A Street Crimes Unit Officer had a vehicle pulled over on I-35 and brought Turbo in to have a sniff.

He located the pot that was stuffed in some duffle bags in the trunk.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $400,000.

The discovery led to the arrest of a 37 year old man from San Antonio who has been charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds.

TAGS
I-35 in New Braunfels New Braunfels. pot found in car
Popular Posts
Man impaled with a baseball bat during fight near Southwest San Antonio convenience store
Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River
Schertz Police find 25 kilos of cocaine in abandoned pickup
Crossing paths with King George
Texas two year old surprises mom when he orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through Door Dash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On