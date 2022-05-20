K9 Officer in New Braunfels sniffs out $400,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A dog is a man’s best friend. Unless you’re a man running 60 pounds of pot through New Braunfels, Texas.
The NBPD says a K9 officer, named Turbo, helped them find the dope during a traffic stop Thursday morning.
A Street Crimes Unit Officer had a vehicle pulled over on I-35 and brought Turbo in to have a sniff.
He located the pot that was stuffed in some duffle bags in the trunk.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $400,000.
The discovery led to the arrest of a 37 year old man from San Antonio who has been charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds.