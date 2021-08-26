      Weather Alert

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Associated Press
Aug 26, 2021 @ 3:44pm
Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

By SAYED ZIARMAL HASHEMI, RAHIM FAIEZ, LOLITA C. BALDOR and JOSEPH KRAUSS Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 wounded. U.S. officials said 12 U.S. service members were killed, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic.

A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the two blasts were near an airport entrance and a short distance away by a hotel.

 

TAGS
Afghanistan
Popular Posts
41 year old Bexar County Deputy dies in his sleep
A larger type of cicada that likes to scream has emerged
Man shot during argument in San Antonio parking lot
Moving vans at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office
Elon Musk reveals Tesla is building a humanoid robot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On