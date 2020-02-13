      Weather Alert

Kaepernick to release memoir through his publishing company

Associated Press
Feb 13, 2020 @ 3:01pm
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick can add author and publisher to his resume. The former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality said Thursday he’s writing a memoir through his own publishing company. It’s called Kaepernick Publishing, and the audio version of the currently untitled book is due out later this year. Kaepernick has been out of a job in the NFL the last three years. He later filed a grievance against the NFL, contending teams colluded to keep him from playing. The sides reached an undisclosed settlement. Kaepernick will write about that experience and what prompted his activism.

TAGS
Colin Kaepernick
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming