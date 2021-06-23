Kamala Harris Finally Starts Doing Her Job, It Only Took 6 Months…

After being appointed the “border czar” by open borders Joe Biden nearly 6 months ago, VP Kamala Harris has decided she’s finally going to take a stroll down to our southern border this week. But after countless dodged questions at carefully choreographed press conferences, and dragging her feet when it comes to anything having to do with keeping our borders secure can we really expect anything from Harris?
Listen below as Lars gives you his opinion on how Kamala Harris and her feckless attitude is putting our country at risk, and ignoring the rules and laws of America.
