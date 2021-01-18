Kamala Harris to resign Senate seat on Monday
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will resign her Senate seat today, two days before she and President-elect Joe Biden are inaugurated.
Aides to the California Democrat confirm the timing and said Gov. Gavin Newsom was aware of her decision, clearing the way for him to appoint fellow Democrat Alex Padilla, now California’s secretary of state, to serve the final two years of Harris’ term.
Padilla will be the first Latino senator from California, where about 40% of residents are Hispanic. Newsom announced his choice in December, after intense lobbying for the rare Senate vacancy from the nation’s most populous state.
Harris will give no farewell Senate floor speech. The Senate isn’t to to reconvene until tomorrow, two weeks after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting to affirm Biden’s election victory.
Padilla’s arrival, along with Harris becoming the Senate’s presiding officer when she’s sworn-in as vice president, is part of Democrats’ upcoming Senate majority.