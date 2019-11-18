Kanye West says he’s the “greatest artist that God has ever created”
Kanye West made an appearance during Pastor Joel Osteen’s service at Lakewood Church in Houston on Sunday. The mercurial rapper talked about his spiritual awakening and called himself the “greatest artist that God has ever created” in front of a packed crowd at the Texas megachurch.
West, who released a gospel-themed album last month called “Jesus is King,” took the stage after being welcomed by Osteen and spoke at length about his renewed faith, saying “the only superstar is Jesus.”
“Jesus has won the victory,” he said. “I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him.”
He later spoke to CBS affiliate KHOU about people who are doubting his new path. “The same thing that people are using to say, ‘We don’t know if he’s sincere’ is what God is using to be able to save more. That you can see how low I’ve sunk and how in service to the devil my talents had become.”
West was accompanied by wife, Kim Kardashian West and daughter North West to the service. He later performed at Lakewood Church, bringing his “Jesus is King: Sunday Service Experience.”
With his choir, he played hits from his new album including “Selah” and “Follow God.” He also gave a shoutout to Rodney Reed, the Texas death row inmate who was granted a stay of execution on Friday. “One time for Rodney Reed and his family,” he said.
On Sunday, he also announced on Twitter that he is going to present an opera called “Nebuchadnezzar” at the Hollywood Bowl next week.
Days earlier, Kanye West held surprise concerts for hundreds of inmates at two jails in Houston. “This is a mission, not a show,” West told the inmates, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
West has been traveling around the U.S. holding his “Sunday Service” concerts since January, including at the Coachella festival, an outdoor shopping center in Salt Lake City and at an Atlanta-area megachurch.