Karnes County Sheriff’s Office asking public to “be alert” after inmate escapes from Karnes County Immigration Processing Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for an inmate who escaped from the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center.

KCSO says Yonathan Castaneda-Flores reportedly escaped from the facility on FM 1144 just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

He’s described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male with short dark hair. When he scaled the fence, he was wearing a dark blue prison issued inmate uniform consisting of a shirt, pants, and dark shoes with white soles.

The sheriff’s office says they have received several calls from citizens who reportedly spotted Castaneda-Flores, but they have not been able to catch him.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to be alert and cognizant and if you see him, do not approach him, and call 9-1-1 immediately.