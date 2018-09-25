Kavanaugh says he was virgin in high school and college

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has refuted the allegations against him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. With his wife by his side, Kavanaugh repeatedly told Martha MacCallum on Fox News that he never sexually assaulted anyone.

“I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter,” Kavanaugh said in the exclusive interview with Fox News.

“You’re saying that through all these years in question you were a virgin?” MacCallum asked. Kavanaugh replied,”That’s correct.”

When MacCallum questioned whether he had sex with anyone in high school or college, Kavanaugh said, “Many years after. I’ll leave it at that.”

Christine Blasey Flord, a university professor, claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school. Deborah Ramirez accused him of sexual misconduct when they were students at Yale University. Both women want the FBI to investigate.

Kavanaugh says he just wants a fair process where he can defend his integrity. He’s agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Ford wants an FBI investigation first.