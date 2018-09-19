Kavanaugh vs. his accuser– what will be the outcome? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Sep 19, 2018 @ 5:26 PM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Judge Andrew Napolitano who says that Kavanaugh’s accuser is “either a victim, a liar or a dupe.” There is no clear ending in sight of Kavanaugh’s future. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Andrew NapolitanoBrett Kavanaughtrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT PETE FLORES upsets and surprises the Democrats with a win (Audio) Push past the accusations and politics, and vote Kavanaugh in (Audio) Republican Pete Flores wins Senate seat in Democratic stronghold Who’s fighting for Brett Kavanaugh? (Audio) Should Kavanaugh’s accuser be put under oath to testify against him? (Audio) Are the sexual assault accusations against Brett Kavanaugh true? (Audio)