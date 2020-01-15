Ken Jennings wins “Jeopardy!” Challenge of Champs
NEW YORK (AP) – Ken Jennings took a page out of James Holzhauer’s book – and ended up with $1 million in his bank account because of it.
Jennings channeled his inner gambler to win three matches in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of All Time” competition.
Like Holzhauer did in his run as champ, Jennings bet big, parlaying two all-or-nothing “Daily Doubles” into a winning total.
Holzhauer won one match during the tournament, while Brad Rutter was shut out.