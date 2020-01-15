      Weather Alert

Ken Jennings wins “Jeopardy!” Challenge of Champs

Associated Press
Jan 15, 2020 @ 4:44am

NEW YORK (AP) – Ken Jennings took a page out of James Holzhauer’s book – and ended up with $1 million in his bank account because of it.

Jennings channeled his inner gambler to win three matches in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of All Time” competition.

Like Holzhauer did in his run as champ, Jennings bet big, parlaying two all-or-nothing “Daily Doubles” into a winning total.

Holzhauer won one match during the tournament, while Brad Rutter was shut out.

TAGS
Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Ken Jennings
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP