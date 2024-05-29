KENS 5 announces contract extensions for two veteran personalities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several veteran broadcasters have recently announced their retirements from KSAT-12 but another local TV station says they are holding on to a couple of their long-time personalities.

KENS 5 is announcing the contract extensions of news anchor Deborah Knapp and reporter Sue Calberg.

In making the announcement, KENS 5 news director Jack Acosta says:

“It’s important to us to have a newsroom filled with local expertise. Deborah and Sue know San Antonio like no one else, having spent most of their lives here. They have a strong passion for our community and fight to bring important local stories to our viewers each and every day.”

In a press release, Knapp says:

“I’m thrilled to continue serving the people of San Antonio. This is the city I grew up in and the station I’ve worked at most of my adult life. I am so fortunate to work with a wonderfully talented team I love and respect. Management at KENS 5 let me know I’m welcome to stay as long as I’d like and in today’s world, that’s a blessing.”

In the same press release, Calberg stated:

“There are so many stories left to tell and I’m excited to extend my long career with the station I love. KENS 5 puts their money where their mouth is. We really are San Antonio’s Own.”

Knapp, who has been with KENS 5 for 37 years anchors the station’s 5 p.m. news.

Calberg, a 22 year KENS 5 veteran can be seen weekdays on the station’s newscasts and streaming service, KENS 5 +.