Kentucky drivers shocked by road sign’s racy request

Associated Press
Jan 10, 2020 @ 6:12am
Electronic road sign
Vehicles pass by an electronic sign warning of upcoming road work along U.S. Highway 50 near Jefferson City, Missouri, on Nov. 1, 2018. Missouri voters will decide on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, whether to raise the state's gas tax by 10 cents a gallon to help fund improvements to state and local roads. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

PINE KNOT, Ky. (AP) – Drivers traveling along a Kentucky highway didn’t have to check their direct messages to be asked the infamous sexting request: send nudes.

An electronic road sign that was hacked early Thursday morning asked drivers on Highway 92 in Pine Knot to “send nudes.”

Kentucky transportation officials say the sign belongs to a contractor working on the highway.

The agency says someone hacked through the password-protected system. It’s unclear how long the request was on the screen. The contractor says their employees were not involved.

