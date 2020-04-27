      Weather Alert

Kentucky Mayor finds woman hiding in his cellar

Associated Press
Apr 27, 2020 @ 8:13am
Photo: Bruce Wilkerson Facebook

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky mayor says he’s trying to figure out how a woman ended up in his cellar.

Bowling Green mayor Bruce Wilkerson says he found the woman last week, after hearing noises and smelling cigarette smoke outside a home he’s renovating.

When he checked the cellar, he says he found flecks of blood on the doors and a bag with women’s leggings.

He went back to the cellar after the electricity went out – and found a young woman with dark hair.

The mayor says the woman said she was “hiding from someone” before running off.

The mayor says he went public with the story before a story came out suggesting he had a lady locked in his cellar.

Police haven’t identified the cellar-dwelling suspect.

TAGS
Bowling Green woman in cellar
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost