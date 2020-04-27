Kentucky Mayor finds woman hiding in his cellar
Photo: Bruce Wilkerson Facebook
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky mayor says he’s trying to figure out how a woman ended up in his cellar.
Bowling Green mayor Bruce Wilkerson says he found the woman last week, after hearing noises and smelling cigarette smoke outside a home he’s renovating.
When he checked the cellar, he says he found flecks of blood on the doors and a bag with women’s leggings.
He went back to the cellar after the electricity went out – and found a young woman with dark hair.
The mayor says the woman said she was “hiding from someone” before running off.
The mayor says he went public with the story before a story came out suggesting he had a lady locked in his cellar.
Police haven’t identified the cellar-dwelling suspect.