Kerr County issues disaster declaration ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An expected influx of visitors has prompted Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly to issue a disaster declaration.

In a press release, the Judge says they are expecting visiting traffic for the weekend before the April 8 eclipse to cause extreme congestion.

He says that will place an enormous strain on the county’s first responders and hospital systems, drain food and fuel supplies, and put a strain on county infrastructure.

With the popultion expected to double or even triple the current 53,000 who live in Kerr County, Judge Kelly is encouraging local residents to stay off the roads the day of the eclipse, gas up their vehicles and to make sure they have enough essentials for a few days.

The reason for the disaster declaration? Kerr County is in the line of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse.

Many schools in the Hill Country that are in the path of the longest time in totality will not hold classes that day.