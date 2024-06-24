Kerr County: Man arrested, charged with online solicitation, evading arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of trying to hook up with a minor for sex is facing charges in Kerr County.

In a Monday release, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Louis Heimer Jr., 33, of Pipe Creek was arrested after a police chase that spanned more than 30 miles.

Heimer is accused of communicating with who he thought was a 16-year-old girl in the Kerrville area. The reality is that the contact was an undercover officer.

After setting up a meeting with the contact in the 1400 block of State Highway 173, officers responded and then tried to initiate a traffic stop of the car driven by Heimer. But investigators say Heimer took off and led a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before the car was spiked and came to a stop in Pipe Creek.

“Online dangers continue to be an issue in every single community, and the Hill Country is not immune,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “Bad actors are seeking out underage people on every single platform, including social media, dating sites, and message boards. It’s vital that parents and guardians know for certain what their kids are doing online.

The Bandera Marshall’s Office and Bandera County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the apprehension.

A semi-automatic handgun was also found in the suspect’s possession at the time of his arrest.

Heimer was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Evading Arrest or Detention.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.